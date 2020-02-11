Blame hypocrisy on Oscars’ decline

I can see why less and less people watch the Oscars. It’s a group of annoying, enormously wealthy jackasses posing as morally superior, while actually doing nothing morally superior other than paying homage to the woke culture and virtue signaling how wonderful they are because of what they profess (but don’t personally practice).

The lack of any sense of reality among these people is evident as is their hypocrisy.

Warren Cohen

Aspen