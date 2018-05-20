Black Rebel Motorcycle Club rocked it

California rock trio Black Rebel Motorcycle Club took the stage Saturday night at Belly Up Aspen in front a mix of devotees and curious onlookers just looking to enjoy a show at the storied venue. Both constituencies got what they were looking for, in spades.

After an entrancing alt-psychedelia set by opening act Pete International Airport, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club began their performance with a one-two punch of "Spook" and "Little Thing Gone Wild," both from their latest album "Wrong Creatures," released in January.

The band played uptempo crowd-pleasers from throughout its now 20-year career, as well as ballads like the brooding song "Haunt," also from their latest album. The show included a stripped-down acoustic set, with guitarists/vocalists Robert Levon Been and Peter Hayes each playing a song solo while drummer Leah Shapiro took a well-earned break.

The acoustic portion of the set showcased why small venues like Belly Up are uniquely able to host such special performances. Without the capabilities for grandiose spectacles afforded by arenas with massive video screens and more sophisticated lighting, the artists are able to connect to the audience with an intimacy and vulnerability that is often lost in larger venues.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's music has always deftly balanced vulnerability with rock 'n' roll bombast, and the band opted to close the show with a thunderous salvo of the latter. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club ripped through longtime fan favorites "Six-Barrel Shotgun" and "Spread Your Love," before ending with a blistering performance of one of the tracks that put them on the map, the fast-paced punk anthem "Whatever Happened to My Rock 'N' Roll."

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's critically acclaimed latest album "Wrong Creatures" is available now in stores and on all major streaming services.

