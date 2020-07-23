Black lives do matter

I’m writing this letter as a respectful response to John Eaton’s letter, “The truth still hurts” (July 23, The Aspen Times).

The Black Lives Matter movement already acknowledges that every life matters. The phrase “black lives matter” means that black lives matter “also.” It doesn’t say “black lives matter only.” It’s a response to historic, systemic racism which has caused centuries of poverty, fear and hopelessness, and the fact that black people are singled out and murdered by the police far more than anyone else.

Saying the three words, “all lives matter,” is not necessarily racist unless it’s used as a response to the BLM movement. Then it can be construed as a way to demean the struggle for justice by the black community. The BLM movement is not a threat to anyone. It’s a call to reform a racist and unjust criminal justice system.

Rick Holtz

Carbondale