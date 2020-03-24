Bill Kane has a mayoral resume

I have supported my husband Bill Kane for Basalt mayor since he began mulling his candidacy. Here’s why. Bill was hired as Basalt town manager in 2009, in the depth of the last recession. Over the next three-and-a-half years, Bill was tasked with running a town government with limited funds, while seeking opportunities to inject vitality back into both Willits and Old Town.

Big and small ideas were needed. To revive Basalt, he struck a deal with banks and investors to bring a Whole Foods to the “hole in the ground” in Willits, worked with Rocky Mountain Institute to move their flagship office to Basalt, found a central location for the Wyly (now Art Base) in Lyons Park, began the process to create a Riverpark and worked with the chamber to bring crowd-drawing events like First Fridays, a community picnic and a Sunday market. When he stepped away, the recession was ending and the town was poised to move forward.

Since leaving town government, Bill has volunteered his skills for community-wide benefit. For Colorado Parks and Wildlife — guiding policy to manage our state’s parks and wildlife. With Aspen Valley Land Trust — creating conservation easements to secure large tracts of open space. On Wyly/Art Base board — financial-strategic guidance and coordinating plans for a new building/location. And with Aspen Institute — examining methods to combat traffic congestion up and down our valley. He held presiding roles in all instances.

Today our future is uncertain in ways we couldn’t imagine a few weeks ago. More than ever, leadership, experience, skill and creativity will be needed meet our challenges. Bill is the only candidate who has led our town through an economic crisis. As mayor, he will help us regain our footing and achieve our highest aspirations for Basalt.

Carolyn Kane

Basalt