Paul Menter’s July 1 commentary in the Aspen Daily News “Diluting our history threatens our future” clearly has some merit. Notwithstanding, claims of an “imperfect past” and “the long slow climb toward true equality” also serve to sustain Americas’ white supremacist ideology.

Suggestions that protesters are indiscriminate in their selections of objectionable statues are not quite true. Protesters have been quite judicious with their passionate civil disobedience. Statues in town squares deliberately expressing the political views of the Klu Klux Klan have been appropriately targeted.

In Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the Civil War battlefield has 40 Confederate statues and not one has been vandalized. Displays at battlefields have appropriate setting and context and provide lengthy explanations at visitor centers offering differing points of view.

We all should remember it has only been since 2018 that slavery became unconstitutional in Colorado. Georgia, Mississippi, Texas and California all allow involuntary servitude using the 13th Amendment’s loophole. It still astonishes me how many Coloradans voted to keep slavery legal. Bigotry is a national crisis. The statue protests are the light with which to see into the darkness of legalized racism.

Ross Douglass

Support Local Journalism Donate

Basalt