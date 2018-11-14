 “Big River” a worthwhile performance | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen Community Theatre did it again! Marisa Post, Rita Hunter, et al, rose to the challenge and presented "Big River" in all its glory. What a gift to see Broadway in Aspen.

The show continues Thursday and Friday nights with a matinee on Sunday. Go and enjoy.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

