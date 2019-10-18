Big questions for Aspen and Basalt

Two milestones. One for Basalt. One for Aspen.

Town of Basalt. Wow. Hired ConnectOne to take public comments for improvements to public swimming pool and pool facilities.

Take the survey once but you can survey in three ways. Go to Basalt’s website. Click on Arbaney Pool Project or scan the Q code in the ad in your paper or stop by Town Hall for a paper survey. Comments due Monday. My ask — a waterfall family hot tub and lazy river. Works great after skiing and even better in the summer, fall and spring.

City of Aspen. Wow and then wow. What is the amazingly green open space and park known as Galena Plaza to become?

Three Public Outreach sessions in the library Dunaway room:

• Monday, Oct. 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. — focus on maintenance, operations, transportation and county facilities

• Monday. Oct. 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. — focus around park users, tourism, and recreation.

• Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. — community wide focus

My ask — adding a water feature to the stairwell which connects the mountains of downtown Aspen with the river that runs through John Denver Park. Check out Base Village’s tiered water features by the Ice Rink.

Toni Kronberg

Aspen