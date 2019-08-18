Big ‘Pharmas’ big problem in Washingon

All Democrats attack big “Pharmas.” Sanders takes people to buy insulin at one-tenth of the U.S. cost in Canada. Drug prices are outrageous. The “Pharmas” are making $68 billion on the backs of sick Americans this year.

Here’s a bigger question: Why doesn’t Trump do something about drug prices? I’ll tell you why. The “Pharmas” contribute enormous amounts of money to Trump and members of Congress. What a scam!

Money talks, B.S. walks.

Richard Goodwin

Snowmass Village