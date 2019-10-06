Biden is the answer

On Aug. 19, The Aspen Times tells us Donald Trump’s effort to endear his “base” and further reinforce right-wing domestic terrorism is working — at least in Portland, Oregon, where a group called “Proud Boys” came out of the woodwork to demonstrate their white supremacist views two Sundays ago. No incident for now, but just you wait. With Trump’s rhetoric they are a threat to us all.

The best way to counter the Proud Boys is to vote Trump out of office by a moderate democrat.

I favor a candidate who was a longtime senator and a U.S. vice president for eight years, Joe Biden. He beats Trump by 10% in national polls.

Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village