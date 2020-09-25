 Biden/Harris will protect your guns | AspenTimes.com
Biden/Harris will protect your guns

“Take the guns first. Go through due process second; I like taking the guns early.” — Donald Trump, Feb. 28, 2018

Vote Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 2020 to protect your Second Amendment rights.

J.M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs

Letters to the Editor
