 Biden for president
Biden for president

Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden and his son Hunter with a pack of lies. No evidence, only political B.S.

Biden has a sound economic plan for recovery when the virus goes bye-bye. But who knows when that will be? Certainly not Trump.

Trump will lie, cheat and steal to get re-elected. He is a phony, a thief and a danger to our country. Down with Trump. Up with Biden.

Richard Goodwin

Snowmass Village

Letters to the Editor
