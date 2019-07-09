Beware the ides of marching

How refreshing to have some back-and-forth on the appropriateness of protests in Aspen’s small town Independence Day parade.

While I initially leaned toward the ideal of the event being not confrontational (lest of course one is anti-American), Bill Barnhart has a point that protests and discord are indeed very American (“Protests are the American way,” letters, July 7, aspentimes.com). With that in mind, perhaps we should invite groups with even wider points of view next year such as the Proud Boys and Antifa.

Trey Kinkead

Aspen