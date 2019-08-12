Beware the health impacts of 5G technology

In our society’s insatiable appetite for technological speed and convenience, we often overlook the toll that our health will take for the sake of modern advancement.

5G is coming and there is nothing that we can do about it, or so it is reported.

There have been no safety studies on 5G and health issues.

Propaganda dispersed by the communication corporations and their front groups tell us that it is safe and there is nothing to worry about. Studies which they produce are presented as if it is real science. It is not. It is propaganda.

This is the corporate fox guarding the public health’s hen house.

Concerns about 5G include, but are not limited to, cancer, genetic mutation, cellular death, neurological problems, and the list goes on. These are serious health issues.

Why does our government, which is for the people, just lay down and let corporate interests do whatever they want to with complete disregard to the health of the community?

How can we let this potentially devastating health development happen without doing anything?

It is imperative to have safety studies done before our health is affected.

We don’t take 5G waves seriously because we can’t see them.

Electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is a major stress that is causing serious health problem. We are inundated by electromagnetic radiation.

Our cells function on an electromagnetic basis.

A free 5G Awareness Summit is on online Aug. 26. I hope that it is not too late.

Tom Lankering

Basalt