Beware RFTA’s latest proposal

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is beginning the rollout of their lame new property tax plan that would burden all property owners and renters in the middle and lower valley.

It looks like RFTA is using the same blueprint as that for the proposed property new tax for the Regional Housing Authority. The lame concept is the same for both — shifting the burden from those corporations and event organizers that create impacts and profit from Aspen/Snowmass events and festivals onto the backs of Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood property owners and renters.

Those who profit most should take responsibility and pay for the impacts they create. An employer bus-voucher system and perhaps a festival or sales tax in Aspen and Snowmass would keep the burden where it belongs.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt