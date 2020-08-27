Better to go with Aspen’s flow

This is in response to James Hairston Jr.’s letter from titled “Living in fear will be Aspen’s demise” (Aug. 24, aspentimes.com).

Sorry to burst your bubble, James, but that kind of entitlement won’t fly here. It sounds like you’re having a hard time adhering to our local safety precautions. These were put in place to actually protect our workers and our community so we can live in less fear of catching COVID-19. The guidelines are based on science. Science that a mask and distance reduce the spread.

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and suggest that maybe you could be grateful that there’s actually an employee willing to serve you and your family at 11,000 feet in the middle of a pandemic? Too often these days we are hearing stories of workers on the front lines catching flack for enforcing their local ordinances. Workers have been yelled at, hurt and even killed for doing their jobs. This is unacceptable behavior and we won’t stand for it here.

If I were you, I’d take the time to apologize to that manager for making his job more difficult than need be. I’d also start following the guidelines we have in place. Here in Aspen, we’re doing our best to treat each other with respect during this incredibly stressful time. If you’re going to stick around, or visit again soon, you’ll need to get on board.

Summer Richards

Aspen