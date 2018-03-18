Bet on Bob Nicolls

When I saw the news story title "Smaller independent ski areas join forces in the shadow of Epic-v-Ikon season pass battle" (The Denver Post, March 15), I immediately thought of Bob Nicolls, principal owner of Monarch Mountain Ski Area and owner of Monarch Investment and Management Group.

I recalled the 2013-14 ski season when I worked in Beverly Hills, California, and had telephone communications with Nicolls in both Great Britain and America. During that time period Monarch Mountain Ski Area had ski-pass partnerships with 40 ski resorts, including a few in Europe! The truth can wow you, ain't that right.

As I pitched him for a sale, we talked about how his collective ski-marketing access package game play was a game changer ahead of the Vail Resorts and the Aspen Skiing Co. He had me chuckling. The article cut Monarch Mountain Ski Area – pass affiliations down to 15. However, as any newspaper reader should have come to realize the confidence and the smarts of Nicolls and his ski executives are virile. Nicolls knows their game play is strong.

Put your money on Nicolls to more than back up his bravado and show Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Co. which way up in sales revenue as the big boys on the block cannot solve the simple problem of breathing new life into our American ski industry by easily increasing the numbers of new skiers and snowboarders by the millions.

By the way, I attended a Winter Park Resort Association board meeting at a downtown Denver law firm.

Emzy Veazy III

