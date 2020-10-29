Beatriz can take Garco forward

We need energetic younger leadership on our Garfield Board of County Commissioners. As a well-educated professional who is committed to all our communities in Garfield County, Beatriz Soto is the one. As a former member of the board for the organization where Beatriz works, I have seen her in action and have great respect for her. That she is bilingual and sensitive to the needs of all of our residents is a huge plus. That she is a woman adds new perspective. Our board is currently made of three fine older men who have contributed a great deal, and they should be thanked, but they are from another era and their interests no longer reflect the interests of the greater community.

Please vote for Beatriz. She’s the one to take us forward.

Sue Edelstein

Carbondale