Beaton’s firing Aspen Daily News’ gain

The termination of Glenn Beaton’s column is tragic. He posted intelligent opinions and his commentary was factual but because his honest opinions were contrary to the liberals you end his column.

And this lose the readership of so many of the growing population of conservatives in our valley. As a former employee of the Times I can gladly and happily say I will enjoy reading the Daily News. Shame on you for censoring free speech.

Timothy Lankins

Basalt