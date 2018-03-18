Beaton should do some research

Glenn Beaton is sure that Donald Trump would run into a school shooting unarmed. At a Mar El Lago ball, when an 80-year-old man next to him collapsed, hitting his head and bleeding profusely, the revered one quickly left the room. Glenn hoped that he too would have the courage to run into a shooting unarmed, but I wish that first he would find the courage to research the Orange Wonder outside his alt-right news sources.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale