Beaton satire over liberals’ sensitive heads

Glenn Beaton’s columns are often controversial and may even “trigger” some of his readers, but they are well researched, amusing and always thought provoking. Perhaps the solution for those gentle souls who find his satirical style to be distressing is for The Aspen Times to preface each of Mr. Beaton’s columns with an appropriately crafted “trigger warning,” which seems to be all the rage in academia these days.

Denise Shea Malcolm

Aspen