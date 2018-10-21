Beaton of base defending his base

I don't know what Glenn Beaton is smoking lately, but he needs to either smoke more or less. His last column ("James Madison doesn't want your dead cat to vote, and maybe not you either," The Aspen Times, Oct. 21) is proof that the right wing is afraid to have more people (especially if they are not white) register and vote. More people and more diversity only helps a democracy. Scaring people away or outright blocking votes may keep bad players in office longer but does not help at all. So keep smoking away, Beaton. Or not.

Miles Knudson

Aspen