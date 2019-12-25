Beaton is better than those classless cowards

Hey, Glenn Beaton, no surprise you were terminated Christmas Eve. The liberals and/in the liberal media both locally and beyond are not only classless but are also cowards.

Aspen has over the last two-plus decades (more?) been slowly but surely ruined by the local politicians and the ever present carpetbagging real estate agents. Thanks for your work and for having the courage to take the relentless fire. Merry Christmas.

Clint Goodrich

Aspen