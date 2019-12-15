Beaton delivers the humorous truth

Glenn Beaton is a bright light in the sea of leftist ideology in this paper.

We need another side to the media constant barrage of anti-everything.

And, we also need some levity to the stories that the earth is ending in 12 years (maybe 11.5 now). Of course the climate changes — we have cold spells, hot spells, drought and dumpage. If you have been around over 30 years, you know that. Remember when science was science and we were taught that plants need C02 to grow? Funny only Glenn would print the truth that the marijuana growers add C02 to the greenhouses for a good crop.

Thank you for Glenn’s column! Maybe we will actually learn something!

Lorrie Winnerman

Aspen