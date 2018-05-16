Beaton crosses the line

Differing political opinions are the hallmark of our country that we should celebrate. But, there is a marked difference between views disseminated with facts and rhetoric fueling ideologues. A good writer learns from critique as opposed to fighting with invisible demons among the paper's readers. Glenn Beaton should be grateful when a person takes the time to read his bilious babble. Thin-skinned regular contributors that lack humility do nothing for the community. Honestly, the nation – and the world – gets its fill of bloated nonsense from the POTUS's midnight Tweets. But, the burden of printing fallacy falls on the Editors' shoulders for publishing works from writers who frame solutions within the context of bigoted values contrary to the nature of the U.S. Constitution.

Involuntary homelessness and voluntary choices for exercising one's liberties are not synonymous and woefully homogenized in Beaton's red herring writ. By printing a piece that skews the issues politically, the Editors of The Aspen Times are accomplices in promoting a "one size fits all" hate-based bias that targets demographics of people arbitrarily. Even in pristine Aspen, voluntary vagrancy is not a crime. Further, panhandling is a form of protest and protected by the first amendment. Vagrancy and panhandling may offend a community's values, but they are not repugnant to our state and U.S constitutions. Involuntary homelessness based on deprivation is a separate matter that requires a non-partisan humanist approach with empathy without the political spin solicited in Beaton's op-ed. Most of us expect the Aspen Times to hold its op-ed writers to a higher standard.

Anita Sherman

Glenwood Springs