Beaton break-up was right move

I write to praise the paper’s decision to terminate Glenn Beaton’s column. I recently read his piece about Jesus not being your mother. I found it sexist and I remarked to a friend on Facebook who had shared it. Apparently my friend was friends with Mr. Beaton, and in response to my comment, he began attacking me, all liberals, and Democrats. It was offensive and unbecoming of a columnist to not be able to take criticism. He showed his true colors as a partisan. The Aspen Times did the right thing by ending its relationship with Mr. Beaton.

Tom Werge

Denver