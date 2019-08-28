 Beaton bombs in column on the homeless | AspenTimes.com

Beaton bombs in column on the homeless

Letters to the Editor | August 28, 2019

Glenn Beaton’s latest piece is a piece of goose poop sprinkled with hatred and stupidity (“A modest proposal* to reduce the homeless by feeding them to the needy,” commentary, Aug. 25, aspentimes.com). I cannot believe The Aspen Times would even publish this unless all they wanted to prove was how badly conservative “comedians” typically bomb. People are pretty stupid if they think homelessness is not a bipartisan issue. Just sayin’.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village

