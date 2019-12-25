Beaton a true journalist

It is with shock and dismay that I read you have fired Glenn Beaton. Glenn’s column was one that I diligently read every time it was available. His thoughtful, well written and insightful ideas will be sorely missed.

It is a shame you have chosen to continue to promote the dregs of Aspen such as Micky Ireland and forsaken a true and competent journalist in Glenn Beaton!

Jeff Dolan

Aspen

Editor’s note: Mick Ireland writes for the Aspen Daily News.