Be mindful of deer crossing the highway
As Highway 82 commuters may have noticed, there are deer crossing the highway from the roundabout to Buttermilk. In the past few weeks, two have been killed: one at the Aspen Country Inn and one at Truscott.
Until the deer can learn to look both ways before crossing, please stay aware passing through this area for your safety and the deer’s.
Kathy Purcell
Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.