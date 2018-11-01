Basalt thinking big

The Aspen Times headline "Basalt officials think big for the town's future" inspired a few thoughts. A better headline would be: "Councilmen Schendler and Infante push for more pain and suffering for Basalt." The content of the article should explain that that the hiring of more "expert" consultants will provide for another opportunity to waste more taxpayer money, delay the process and frustrate the citizens, and allow developers another opportunity to have consultants produce reports with conclusions to support the developer and Rocky Mountain Institute's plans to have the citizens fund their operations and bank accounts. Get real, Aspen Times, stop enabling this five-year charade to continue.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt