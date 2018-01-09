Basalt needs a pro-river park candidate

Hear ye, hear ye: The Basalt citizens at large need one or two pro-river park, pro-taxpayer candidates to represent the rest of us. As of Jan. 9, five candidates have entered the race for the three council seats to be decided in April.

I am unaware of any of the other four candidates, other than incumbent Bernie Grauer, who will steadfastly represent the public and push for a simple open market, non-property tax, burdening solution for the Pan and Fork River Park area. The public needs a Town Council that is not susceptible to having their vote compromised by excessive special-development-interest biases, like it has been since the partnership involving the Pan and Fork River Park between the Roaring Fork Development Corp. and Basalt began in 2013, and hence the impasse and fighting.

Candidate packets are available at Basalt Town Hall in Old Town Basalt. They must be completed and turned in by Jan. 22 for you to be an eligible candidate. Pay for each part time position is $1,041 gross per month plus the civic satisfaction of knowing you did your part for your community.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt