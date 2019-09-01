Basalt council, not Earth, full of hot air

The Basalt council operates at the height of hallucinogenic, malfeasance, greed and disrespect to its citizens. They declare a climate emergency and declare solving it as a top priority based upon the lie that carbon dioxide is causing catastrophic warming. It is not.

The seas are not rising much either like the mainstream media wants everyone to believe. In fact, the seas rise by only about one-eighth an inch a year like they have been for a long time. How long will the Basalt citizens tolerate the council/condo/Rocky Mountain Institute consortium ignoring the important things while diverting millions of tax dollars to fund there group fantasy musings? Stay tuned.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt