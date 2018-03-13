Basalt could use a bus

With all of the talk of increasing the vitality of Old Town Basalt, I would think a free shuttle service from the Willits area to Basalt would be a great way of doing so. It could run every 20 minutes from Triangle Park in Willits to Lions Park in Basalt. I mentioned this idea at a Basalt Town Council meeting about four years ago and I was told it would be too expensive. Maybe now, with all of the growth and activity in the Willits area, it makes sense?

Jeff Limongelli

Carbondale