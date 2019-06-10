Ban dogs from Snowmass trail

In 1992, the state said no dogs in or near Mountain View in Snowmass. When the Mountain View apartments and condos were built, the town said no dogs.

This year the town’s Trails Committee said no dogs on the trail above the Mountain View Complex. Take a look at what just happened between dogs and moose in the North Star Preserve near Aspen. Now it is time for Snowmass Town Council to ban dogs from the Hawk Ridge Trail.

Larry Dempsey

Snowmass Village