On closing day, April 11, 1971, this ballad was handed out by the Aspen Skiing Corp. I happened to be one of those in line enjoying the occasion and nabbed a final ride up such a unique and historic lift, which was, back then, the fastest way to the Sundeck and main ski portal for the mountain. Please enjoy and remember to by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Last Run of No. 1, April 11, 1971

She stands alone, so long and tall,

Right above famed Ruthie's Run.

She's never had a proper name,

So they just called her Number One.

She was first built in '46,

And has a famous past.

She carried Roch Cup racers up.

Now her days are numbered fast.

"Progress," they shout, "tear the old girl down."

"Install double chairs, then more can ski."

But when Aspen has no Number One,

It'll never seem the same to me.

All the time I've spent swayin' in those chairs,

Waiting to schuss down Ruthie's Run,

Will be just golden memories,

When I think of Aspen and Number One.

(A big thank-you to the Aspen Historical Society for finding this piece of history for me.)

Heidi H. Hoffmann

Aspen