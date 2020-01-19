Baffled by Aspen Public Radio’s decision

As a long time radio programmer in the valley, I am simply floored by the decision to remove music from Aspen Public Radio programming.

If you wish to add more news options for those wanting more, there were better ways to do it. Separate streaming channels or the KCJX signal would have worked.

I see no solid reasoning for this, and believe it will adversely affect your listenership. I am very disappointed, but more confused about this change. I find it to be a haphazard move in a time when local radio gets a smaller footprint every year. But hey, I don’t run KAJX. Just explaining why I will no longer be listening.

I would love to hear the rationale from the folks who found this to be a prudent move.

Don Chaney

Glenwood Springs