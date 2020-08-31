Bad business by Aspen Skico
There is one cardinal principle utilized by very successful businesses: Never cheapen your product, while simultaneously raising the price.
I recently purchased my 2020-21 ski pass and was unpleasantly surprised. A COVID-19-lessened product, with limited skiing, yet the price went up 8% — a very poor decision by Aspen Skiing Co.
Robert Morris
Aspen
