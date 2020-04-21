Backcountry experts think they’re untouchable

When are these avalanche experts that took all their avalanche courses and now think they are well-educated avalanche experts going to wake up? All they do is put a lot of MRA members in compromising situations, and show the rest of us just how stupid they are. Highland Bowl is dangerous after any snowstorm. What part of this fact don’t all you “back country experts” understand.

You better take note of what Charlie Bolte, the head of the Highlands Ski Patrol, told me in the ‘60s when I wanted to ski the bowl: The only real avalanche experts are dead. Wake up you backcountry experts.

James Wingers

Aspen