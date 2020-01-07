Can you hear the drum corps

Marching toward a war

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

It’s time to even the score

Oh, see the strutting drum major

A golf club as his baton

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump …. err-rat-ta-ta-trump

As a skeptical world looks on

Who is this smirking little man

Who lurks in the big white house

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

He’s got the courage of a mouse

Once before — the Vietnam War

He had an ow-ee on his toe

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

Ouch-ee, ouch-ee, it hurt too much to go

Though now he’ll send your children

Into his war against Iran

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

I ran … I ran … I ran

I ran. I ran from Vietnam

I ran for the closest door

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

I’m really a coward to the core

But I’ll proudly send your children

To fight in my little war

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

Glory to me evermore

Me, me, me … me, me, me

Iran, Iran, Iran

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

And I did it without a plan

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

Ayatollah myself I can

Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump

America’s king I am

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek