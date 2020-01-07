Ayatollah Myself I Can
Can you hear the drum corps
Marching toward a war
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
It’s time to even the score
Oh, see the strutting drum major
A golf club as his baton
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump …. err-rat-ta-ta-trump
As a skeptical world looks on
Who is this smirking little man
Who lurks in the big white house
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
He’s got the courage of a mouse
Once before — the Vietnam War
He had an ow-ee on his toe
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
Ouch-ee, ouch-ee, it hurt too much to go
Though now he’ll send your children
Into his war against Iran
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
I ran … I ran … I ran
I ran. I ran from Vietnam
I ran for the closest door
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
I’m really a coward to the core
But I’ll proudly send your children
To fight in my little war
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
Glory to me evermore
Me, me, me … me, me, me
Iran, Iran, Iran
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
And I did it without a plan
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
Ayatollah myself I can
Err-rat-ta-ta-trump … err-rat-ta-ta-trump
America’s king I am
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
