‘Aunt Pat’ will be missed
My family and I were privileged to know and love “Aunt Pat” Maddalone as a dear friend and neighbor, back in the ’50s when we lived on East Cooper Avenue.
“Aunt Pat” was a true and beloved Aspenite. She will be missed by all, but most especially by the “old-timers” of Aspen.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User