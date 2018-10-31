Attract qualified teachers with ‘yes’ on 73
October 31, 2018
I am a local teacher and I live in my parent's basement — it's great for my finances, not so great for my dating life. Without this parent-subsidized rental, it would be very difficult to build a life in the valley. I've seen teachers leave our schools for higher-paying districts. I've watched job postings remain unfilled. Just this year alone I have participated in two interviews where the applicant had no teaching license and no previous teaching experience. A "yes" vote on Amendment 73 will help attract (along with retain) qualified, talented and passionate teachers. I am incredibly thankful to teach in our valley; I feel the support of our families every day. However, not every teacher is lucky enough to have a basement like me.
Howie Kuhn
Aspen
