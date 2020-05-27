Aspen’s power trip
Regarding back-up power for Aspen: Art Phillips mentioned it on May 21 in a letter to the editor(“Looking for backup power after Lake Christine fire,” aspentimes.com). Yes, indeed! It can make a difference. Such as in 1961 during the Labor Day snowstorm referenced in my book “Aspen Memories.” Restoration of Aspen’s hydro-electric potential has been “a near run thing.” Only ignorance and selfishness have prevented its accomplishment. Perhaps, with fortitude, we will restore Aspen’s proper place in electric energy history.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
