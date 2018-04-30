Aspen’s new option for breakfast a hit

Just when I thought my separation anxiety from Over Easy couldn't get any worse, my prayers were answered!

How could I start my day without my favorite breakfast nook? How will I ever survive?

Lo and behold, I stumbled upon a new game in town which was such a pleasant surprise that my void was instantly filled! Not only is the food excellent and the prices affordable, the guy in the kitchen is a world-class chef who graduated from Cordon Bleu in the south of France.

Where is this future gold mine, you ask?

It just happens to be in our backyard right next to Clark's Market.

Toby Miles, your host and chef coupled with his cute sidekick Ree (who by the way is as cute as a button) make the experience quite delightful!

With a Hawaiian twist and an island décor, it's one of a kind. How refreshing, something new and different in our small town!

The police and sheriff's departments have already discovered this adorable restaurant. Of course, they have very sophisticated intel. Isn't it time you discovered it, too?

So farewell "Bend Me" Over Easy and hello, aloha to Tiki Mana! You won't go hungry and you won't be disappointed!

P.S. They are open for lunch and dinner as well.

Carole Gunther Cottrell

Aspen