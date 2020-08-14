Aspen’s lizard of 1980
One of many fond memories I have of spending a couple of years in Aspen is Sal A Mander. I’ll never forget the 1980 election when he beat out the incumbent building inspector.
Well, if little comic character doesn’t reflect Aspen’s joie de vivre, nothing else will 🙂
Fern Sartori
Wappikners Falls, New York
