 Aspen’s future begins this week | AspenTimes.com

Aspen’s future begins this week

Letters to the Editor | August 27, 2019

W stands for “wow.”

If you think Aspen is a beautiful place, just wait until you check out the 360 degrees of awesome mountain views from the new 8,000-square-foot rooftop deck, grill and fun swimming pool at the new W Hotel (former Sky Hotel).

The public reception starts at noon Thursday.

Amazingly gorgeous. Take a walk through Aspen’s future. Spectacular sunsets and when the stars come out, it’s magical.

Toni Kronberg

Old Snowmass

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letters to the Editor
See more