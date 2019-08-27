Aspen’s future begins this week
W stands for “wow.”
If you think Aspen is a beautiful place, just wait until you check out the 360 degrees of awesome mountain views from the new 8,000-square-foot rooftop deck, grill and fun swimming pool at the new W Hotel (former Sky Hotel).
The public reception starts at noon Thursday.
Amazingly gorgeous. Take a walk through Aspen’s future. Spectacular sunsets and when the stars come out, it’s magical.
Toni Kronberg
Old Snowmass
