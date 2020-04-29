Aspen will be sorrier than safe
So here we are having navigated the initial surge of coronavirus quite well, with minimal hospitalizations and two deaths. But now everyone is impatient and wants to get out of the big cities and wants to get back to work and play. Clearly there are thousands of residents and visitors who don’t care one bit about the stay-at-home order any longer, nor do they care about mandatory face coverings. Can you say “second surge?” I knew you could.
Mike Trecker
Aspen
