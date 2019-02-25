 Aspen will be better with Myrin and Torre | AspenTimes.com

Aspen will be better with Myrin and Torre

I am asking the people of Aspen to vote Bert Myrin and Torre for City Council and mayor, respectively.

Their integrity and dedication cannot be questioned. We can be assured that when they voice their thoughts and intentions, they will not waver. With their guidance Aspen will move forward in a thoughtful manner, with respect for issues and individuals.

Helen Palmer

Aspen

