Aspen will be better with Myrin and Torre
February 25, 2019
I am asking the people of Aspen to vote Bert Myrin and Torre for City Council and mayor, respectively.
Their integrity and dedication cannot be questioned. We can be assured that when they voice their thoughts and intentions, they will not waver. With their guidance Aspen will move forward in a thoughtful manner, with respect for issues and individuals.
Helen Palmer
Aspen
