Aspen weather-watching for all of these years
November 28, 2018
There was a great article, "Powder Years" by Jason Auslander, in last week's Aspen Times Weekly. This same data can be found in my Aspen Weather Guide.
Much of this data I was responsible for collecting when I ran the Aspen Water Department and Water Treatment Plant.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
