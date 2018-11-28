 Aspen weather-watching for all of these years | AspenTimes.com

Aspen weather-watching for all of these years

There was a great article, "Powder Years" by Jason Auslander, in last week's Aspen Times Weekly. This same data can be found in my Aspen Weather Guide.

Much of this data I was responsible for collecting when I ran the Aspen Water Department and Water Treatment Plant.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.