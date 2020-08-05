Aspen, we have a problem
All of Pitkin County should be required to wear masks and social distance. Staying home won’t hurt either.
If you don’t, do this:
1. Tourists and second-home owners, go back to where you came from and fix your own state and schools. Don’t deplete our resources.
2. Locals, shame on you for having play dates, sleepovers and parties for you and your children. You are responsible for schools not opening.
Do we still have police and sheriff’s departments? The enforcement, or lack thereof, is pathetic.
Aspen will never recover from this and I’m not talking about the virus!
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User