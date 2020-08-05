Aspen, we have a problem

All of Pitkin County should be required to wear masks and social distance. Staying home won’t hurt either.

If you don’t, do this:

1. Tourists and second-home owners, go back to where you came from and fix your own state and schools. Don’t deplete our resources.

2. Locals, shame on you for having play dates, sleepovers and parties for you and your children. You are responsible for schools not opening.

Do we still have police and sheriff’s departments? The enforcement, or lack thereof, is pathetic.

Aspen will never recover from this and I’m not talking about the virus!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen