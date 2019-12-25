Aspen Times proves its willful ignorance

Your dismissal of Glenn Beaton demonstrates again that you leftists cannot tolerate and form of discordant commentary over your political agenda. The vast majority of you wannabe, ersatz socialists have zero capacity to analyze actual evidence because you lack critical thought processes.

Your collective intolerance and dogmatic-willful ignorance stems from the fact that your “values” and policies have failed everywhere they have been installed and as a result can never stand up to scrutiny. As for Glenn Beaton, he is always welcome to join me on KNFO!

Russ Andrews

Carbondale