Aspen Times ‘cannot stand’ conservative writers

Letters to the Editor | December 29, 2019

What a crock — Glenn Beaton richly deserves to have his column in The Aspen Times. By terminating Glenn’s column you show just how biased you are and I now view you at The Aspen Times in a completely different way — you cannot stand for conservative writers to be shown in your paper. The Aspen Times is an embarrassing local newspaper.

Ralph Woodward

Aspen

